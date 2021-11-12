Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as Homeless Awareness Month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a public announcement declaring November as Homeless Awareness Month in Michigan.
In her MI New Economy plan, Whitmer discussed her goal of having 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units within the next five years. Whitmer believes this investment would create greater access to safe and affordable housing.
“Every Michigander deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. Housing is about so much more than a roof over your head. It’s also about the dignity, stability and opportunity that a home provides. In Michigan, we made great progress in reducing homelessness by 19% last year, but there is still work to be done, and I have a plan to make critical investments in affordable housing to increase access and opportunity.”Governor, Gretchen Whitmer
Earlier this year, Whitmer announced her proposal to make an historic investment in affordable housing that addresses the health, safety, and well-being of Michigan residents and communities with special and varied housing needs.
“The Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the governor-appointed Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Michigan Homeless Policy Council, and the Campaign to End Homelessness are some of the many dedicated organizations in our state whose efforts continue to make a difference in the lives of many residents enduring homelessness in our communities.”Governor, Gretchen Whitmer