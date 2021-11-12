Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as Homeless Awareness Month

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Detroit Branch NAACP’s 66th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at TCF Center in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a public announcement declaring November as Homeless Awareness Month in Michigan.

In her MI New Economy plan, Whitmer discussed her goal of having 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units within the next five years. Whitmer believes this investment would create greater access to safe and affordable housing.

“Every Michigander deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. Housing is about so much more than a roof over your head. It’s also about the dignity, stability and opportunity that a home provides. In Michigan, we made great progress in reducing homelessness by 19% last year, but there is still work to be done, and I have a plan to make critical investments in affordable housing to increase access and opportunity.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

Earlier this year, Whitmer announced her proposal to make an historic investment in affordable housing that addresses the health, safety, and well-being of Michigan residents and communities with special and varied housing needs.