Gov. Whitmer reminds Michiganders of heat shutoff protections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other state agencies released a statement on Wednesday reminding Michiganders about heat shutoff protections, financial assistance, and other resources that can help keep them warm this winter.

“There is help available for working families, seniors, and other Michiganders to stay safe and warm this winter,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “We will continue working together to put Michiganders first and lower costs for families this winter, and I urge anyone struggling with home heating costs to call 211 or go to mi211.org to learn more about resources for those in need.”

Whitmer made the announcement alongside Attorney General Dana Nessel, the Michigan Public Service Commission, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Here are some ways Whitmer says you can get help staying warm:

Michigan officials also warned of utility scams this time of year, saying the following via a press release:

Beware of utility scams; report unfair prices.

The Department of Attorney General provides consumer protection resources through Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Utility Imposter Scams Consumer Alert.

Utility companies may offer you the option to pay over the phone but will never demand immediate payment by phone. They will also never engage in the following:

Solicit personal information in the name of signing you up for a government program that claims to reduce energy bills.

Make unannounced visits to collect a bill or threaten shutoff. Utilities will never threaten to disrupt or disconnect service either in person, over the phone, or by email. All late payment notices are mailed USPS and provide the steps to restore the account to good standing.

Show up at your home unannounced to inspect or repair equipment, investigate a leak or do a free audit for energy efficiency. Consumers are notified in advance of a home visit.

Request personal or financial information, such as your social security number, utility account number, or payment information. Instead, customers are asked to validate account information such as billing zip code, home address, or the phone number associated with the account.

Claim you are entitled to a refund or rebate and ask for bank account or credit card information to make the alleged refund.

Use aggressive tactics to get into your home. Utility companies require employees to always wear a company identification badge that will be produced upon request.

“If you have any doubt about a caller or someone who comes to your door without proper identification, contact your utility using the phone number on your most recent bill and ask to speak to a customer service representative,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “You should also file a complaint with my office so the proper authorities can respond accordingly.”

To report a utility scam or if you have information regarding potentially unfair energy costs, you can file a consumer complaint online.