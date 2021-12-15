Gov. Whitmer responds to a passage of legislation with efforts to create more good-paying jobs

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Steelcase in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday, May 24, 2021. It was the first day Steelcase is having many of their employees back in the office since the coronavirus pandemic started, thanks to the new MIOSHA rules that changed today, allowing non-essential workers to come back to offices. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Legislature passed a series of bills that supported Michigan’s economic development efforts and small businesses. Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded with the following statement:

“Today, legislative leadership from both parties came together to pass critical bills that will back small businesses and empower Michigan to grow and attract billions in investment and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. Thanks to the effective collaboration of legislative leadership in both parties, our state will be competitive for every dollar and every job for years to come. I am confident that, together, we can continue to create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and uplift our communities by setting up this critical economic development fund. The bills also deliver resources directly to new and existing small businesses, building on the work we have been doing for over 18 months to ensure they can thrive. Our efforts today prove that when we put Michiganders first, we are capable of extraordinary progress. I will continue working with anyone to deliver meaningful change on the kitchen-table priorities that make a difference in people’s lives.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has several projects in its pipeline in hopes to invest billions into Mich. and create opportunities for thousands of jobs.

Throughout the pandemic, the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration set up 23 economic relief programs that provided $240 million to small businesses.

These grants aided over 25,000 companies, retained over 200,000 jobs with nearly 75% of this assistance going to restaurants, bars, retailers, and other service industry small businesses.