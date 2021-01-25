Gov. Whitmer responds to Biden’s repeal of transgender military ban

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she is grateful President Biden repealed the transgender military ban issued by the Trump Administration:

“I believe every qualified American who wants to step up and serve their country should be able to do so without fear of discrimination. Sexual orientation and gender identity should never prevent anyone from military service. From day one in office, I have been committed to ensuring protections for the LGBTQ+ community, and I am proud to support the president’s swift action today. The transgender military ban issued under the former administration went against everything America represents: diversity, acceptance, and inclusion. I am grateful for the president’s leadership during this time, and I am committed to working closely with him to protect Michiganders from discrimination.”

Since she was sworn into office, Governor Whitmer has worked to expand protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

During her first State of the State Address, she called on the Legislature to expand the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identification in employment, education, housing and real estate as well as use of public accommodations and public service.

In her first month in office, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2019-9 to protect our LGBTQ+ state employees from discrimination in the workplace.

In June of 2019, Governor Whitmer became the first governor to fly the pride flag on a government building.

On June 15th, the governor applauded the United States Supreme Court for ruling that Title VII protects both gay and transgender people from being fired from their jobs on the basis of their sexuality or gender.

The governor acknowledged that there is more work to be done, and again called for the expansion of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.