Gov. Whitmer responds to Trump administration cutting U.S. Census

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Trump Administration announced Wednesday the U.S. Census Bureau is cutting its schedule for data collection for the 2020 census a month short — and that has several effects on American families.

The decision to cut the schedule comes as legislation that would have extended the national head count’s deadlines stalls in the U.S. Senate.

The move is worrying researchers, politicians and others who say the change will miss hard-to-count communities, including minorities and immigrants, and produce less trustworthy data.

Today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement in response to cutting the 2020 Census schedule for data collection.

“These last-minute, under-the-cover-of-darkness changes to the constitutionally mandated count of every person living in Michigan and the U.S. threaten the accuracy of population numbers used to determine the distribution of political representation and federal funding for the next decade. “Cutting short operations by a month will seriously impact the ability of the US Census Bureau to deliver an accurate and complete count, and in turn hurt American families everywhere. This is a blatant attempt by the Trump Administration to exclude people of color, immigrants, renters, rural residents, and other members of historically undercounted groups from being counted in the Census. “What matters for us now, over the next 7 weeks, is getting every Michigander to respond to the Census. I’m calling on all Michigan residents to complete the Census immediately, whether it’s online, by phone, or by mail, to ensure our communities receive the hard-earned resources we’ve earned.” Gov. Whitmer

Census experts and civil rights activists worry the sped-up deadlines could affect the thoroughness of the count, which determines how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed and how many congressional districts each state gets.

“This is nothing but a disgusting power grab from an administration hell-bent on preserving its fleeting political power at all costs,” said Julie Menin, census director for New York City.

But Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said that the agency aimed to have the same level of responses as past censuses. The bureau will hold extra training sessions and will reward door-knockers who work the maximum hours possible.

“We will improve the speed of our count without sacrificing completeness,” Dillingham said.

Facing delays caused by the pandemic, the Census Bureau had earlier this year pushed back wrapping up field operations for the once-a-decade head count from the end of July to the end of October.

Civil rights groups, states, cities and individuals have filed at least a half-dozen lawsuits challenging the memorandum as unconstitutional and an attempt to limit the power of Latinos and immigrants of color.

The request to Congress also asked that the deadline for turning in data used for drawing legislative and local districts be extended from March 30, 2021, to July 31, 2021, but the Census Bureau is now aiming to finish those responsibilities by the end of March.

“Ending the count early increases the likelihood of a significant undercount that could deprive the city and its residents of vital funding and political representation,” said Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, who has joined one of the lawsuits challenging Trump’s order.