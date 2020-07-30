Gov. Whitmer revises order to limit indoor gatherings around the state

Related Content Whitmer expected to impose new restrictions on regions 6 & 8

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Across Michigan bars are closed for indoor service and indoor gatherings are restricted to no more than 10 people starting Friday.



Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two executive orders amending Michigan’s Safe Start Order.



“After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “By taking these strong actions, we will be better positioned to get our children back into classrooms and avoid a potentially devastating second wave.”



Under the Safe Start Order statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and bars will be closed for indoor service across the state, including in Regions 6 and 8.



Executive Order 2020-160 limits statewide indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and, across most of the state, limits outdoor gatherings to 100.



Executive Order 2020-160 also orders that bars in every region must close for indoor service if they earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from sales of alcoholic beverages.



Executive Order 2020-160 and Executive Order 2020-161 follow an outbreak at an East Lansing bar that resulted in 187 infections, more than 50 cases have been linked to a single house party in Saline, and a party at Torch Lake which led to at least 43 confirmed cases.



Under the governor’s orders, Detroit casinos will also be allowed to open on August 5, but their occupancy will be limited to 15% capacity. Casinos must also, among other things, conduct a daily entry screening protocol for customers and employees, temperature screening. Casinos must require patrons to wear a face covering, except while eating or drinking or for identification purposes.