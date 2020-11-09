Gov. Whitmer says no intention to leave for Joe Biden cabinet position

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer is saying that a future cabinet position within the Biden administration isn’t what’s next for her.

During a recent interview in Detroit she was asked if she would be interested in taking a position within the Biden cabinet in Washington D.C., but said, she has no intention on leaving, she loves Michigan, and there’s still a lot of work to do.

Governor Whitmer was one of the top contenders being considered for Joe Biden’s running mate before asking to be withdrawn from the position.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar