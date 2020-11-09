Gov. Whitmer says no intention to leave for Joe Biden cabinet position

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer is saying that a future cabinet position within the Biden administration isn’t what’s next for her.

During a recent interview in Detroit she was asked if she would be interested in taking a position within the Biden cabinet in Washington D.C., but said, she has no intention on leaving, she loves Michigan, and there’s still a lot of work to do.

Governor Whitmer was one of the top contenders being considered for Joe Biden’s running mate before asking to be withdrawn from the position.