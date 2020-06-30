Gov. Whitmer scheduled to reveal back to school safety plan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to give details of her plan to safely reopen K-12 schools in the fall.

She said in a June 17 briefing that she knows how important it is for students, families and educators to get the reopening right and nothing can replace the value of face-to-face instruction.

During that briefing she said she would announce the reopen plan that has been constructed by a state task force.

It’s called “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap,” and the plan was designed to help parents and school districts prepare for the upcoming school year under COVID-19 restrictions.

Whitmer will make her announcement today at 3:00 p.m.