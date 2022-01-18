Gov. Whitmer selects winner of the 2022 State of the State Art Contest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Grace Murtha of Hemlock Middle School is the winner of the 2022 State of the State Art Contest.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer selected Murtha from five student finalists out of nearly 800 students who entered their artwork from around the state.

You can see the video of the governor selecting the winner by clicking here

Murtha’s winning art piece will be featured on the 2022 State of the State program cover.











“Michigan is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, but it’s also home to some incredibly talented students who turned those backdrops into amazing works of art. I want to thank every student who took the time to create these masterpieces and submit their interpretation of why they believe in Michigan. It’s inspiring to see the passion and potential in all of the gifted and creative students in this state.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

K-12 students had the opportunity to use their creative minds and come up with a design for the 2022 State of the State program cover based off the theme “Why do you believe in Michigan?”

Students were able to use crayon, marker, paint or any other material to help build their creative masterpiece.

