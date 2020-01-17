Gov. Whitmer sends letter to Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg urging greater protection during election

THREAD: On Wednesday, I sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, calling on him to enforce @Facebook’s own community standards in order to protect the safety of individuals and the security of our elections. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 17, 2020

LANSING (WLNS):

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter Wednesday to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling on him to enforce Facebook’s community standards to protect its users and election security.

In her letter, she wrote:

“As a lawyer who respects the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and expression, I realize there is only so much purview social media platforms have for the content posted by their users. However, better enforcement of Facebook’s own community standards – where ‘attacks’ are defined as ‘violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation’ this election cycle is needed now more than ever. Mine is not a singular task.” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to Mark Zuckerberg

Whitmer cited examples of comments social media users have said about Muslim and Michigan legislators, including remarks that said the congressional members should be “burned and raped” and “set…on fire.”

Whitmer is urging Zuckerberg to take action against comments like these amid the upcoming election.

6 News has reached out to Facebook for comment.