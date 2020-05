Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on the state’s response to coronavirus on May 13, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center near Dimondale. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expecting to hold a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus this afternoon.

The news conference will be livestreamed on WLNS.com and you can watch the 3 p.m. press conference on WLNS-TV 6.

Whitmer will be joined by the state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

According to numbers released Thursday by the state, coronavirus has infected 48,582 people in Michigan and has been linked to 4,787 deaths.