Gov. Whitmer set to speak Monday night at DNC

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was much discussed as a possible running mate with Joe Biden, is slated to speak to the Democratic National Convention tonight.

The event is taking place in Milwaukee but most speakers will address the convention from remote sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer is the fourth speaker scheduled tonight, along with U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Catherine Cortez Mastro, D-Nevada, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is the last speaker scheduled Monday.

Watch the official livestream beginning at 9:00 p.m. below:

The convention will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time. The DNC will provide the official livestream online and on its social media channels. CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours. ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event also will be available via Twitch, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.