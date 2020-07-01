Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill Extending the Expiration of Driver’s Licenses, State ID Cards, Vehicle Registrations to Sept. 30

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan on June 1, 2020, as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 876-878, which codify her previous Executive Orders, further extending the renewal dates for driver’s licenses, CDLs, state ID cards and vehicle registrations.

Among the extensions outlined in the legislation, those with driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations expiring between Feb. 1 and June 30 would have until Sept. 30, 2020 to have them renewed.

Many transactions, including vehicle registration renewals, do not need to be conducted in person, and should be done online at Michigan.gov/SOS. Automobile, motorcycle and watercraft registration renewals also can be completed at one of the 122 Self-Service Stations located around the state. Residents needing to schedule an appointment can do so online at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-SOS-MICH. Advance appointments can be made up to 180 days ahead of time. Same-day appointments become available 24 hours prior to the appointment time.

Senate Bill 876-878 extends the renewal dates for certain licenses, state identification cards or enhanced drivers licenses or state identification cards that would have previously expired between varying dates to now be valid until 30, 2020. All of the bills were sponsored by Senator Wayne Schmidt, R- Traverse City.

To view the governor’s signing letter for Senate Bills 876-878, click the link below: