Gov. Whitmer signs bill providing short-term funding for statewide trauma system

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday, Oct. 7, Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 5094, which gives funds to the Michigan Statewide Trauma System.

House Bill 5094 was sponsored by Rep. Mary Whiteford R-Casco Township

“Our trauma centers are a key part of our health infrastructure that serve families and communities in times of crisis. This bill ensures that the Michigan Statewide Trauma System continues to have the resources it needs to operate efficiently and effectively to treat Michiganders and save lives. I look forward to working with the legislature to identify independent funding for our state’s trauma system.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

House Bill 5094 would amend the Crime Victims Rights Services Act to provide funding to the Michigan Statewide Trauma System for the next year.

The administration is continuing working with the legislature to identify a long-term funding source for the Michigan Statewide Trauma System.