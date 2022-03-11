LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two bipartisan bills recently signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are changing the abilities of the state’s Parole Board.

House Bill 4562 will allow the Parole Board to deny parole for prisoners for up to five years.

The bill also modifies certain reporting requirements.

House Bill 4563 ensures that all decisions and recommendations by Parole Board are by a majority vote of the Board or, except as otherwise prohibited by the Corrections Code, a Parole Board panel created under the Code.

“I am relieved to see these bills signed into law, and I hope that victims and their families can rest more easily,” said Rep. Angela Witwer (D-HD 71), a sponsor and co-sponsor of the bills. “I grew up down the road from one of Don Miller’s victims. Gov. Whitmer did the right thing by signing these bills before he was once again up for parole and before the families were revictimized and had to testify.”

“This legislation is smart policy that all of us can agree on,” said Rep. Sarah Lightner (R-HD 65). “Working across the aisle with State Representative Witwer is evidence that when working together for the health and safety of our constituents in mind, the legislature can be a force to be reckoned with. I am thankful that Prosecutor Lloyd brought this commonsense policy to us to advocate and fight for survivors of heinous crimes, like Randy Gilbert and others that have had to live and relive the details of their trauma year after year with the parole board.”

Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Lloyd says this reform will address unintended consequences caused by earlier changes to the parole process in 2018.

The bills ultimately work to ensure that victims of violent crime will not have to revisit their experiences at parole hearings.

“The signing of this bill by our governor allows myself and other victims the crucial time it takes to heal which is of high importance,” said Randy Gilbert, the victim of a violent crime. “It allows us to be present within our lives and find peace within our future.”