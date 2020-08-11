Gov. Whitmer slated to speak to DNC next Monday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, considered a possible running mate with presumptive Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, will speak to the Democratic National Convention next week.

According to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, Whitmer will speak on Monday.

A look at the DNC speaker schedule pic.twitter.com/iB5862w6cB — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 11, 2020

The four-day convention will be based out of Milwaukee although many speakers will attend virtually.

Whoever Biden chooses to join him on the ticket as vice-president and President Barack Obama will speak August 19.

Biden will not be at the convention but will accept the nomination and speak August 20.