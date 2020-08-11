Gov. Whitmer slated to speak to DNC next Monday

Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, considered a possible running mate with presumptive Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, will speak to the Democratic National Convention next week.

According to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, Whitmer will speak on Monday.

The four-day convention will be based out of Milwaukee although many speakers will attend virtually.

Whoever Biden chooses to join him on the ticket as vice-president and President Barack Obama will speak August 19.

Biden will not be at the convention but will accept the nomination and speak August 20.

