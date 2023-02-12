Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at a campaign event Saturday in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared on the CNN show State of the Union Sunday morning.

During her discussion with Jake Tapper, Whitmer was asked about her having a TikTok account despite the FBI calling TikTok a “national security concern.”

The governor explained how her team uses the video-sharing app on one device, with no other data on it.

Whitmer explained that the app is used by her office as a communication tool.

“Whether we like it or not, that is a tool for disseminating important information, and that’s how we use it,” said Whitmer.

Show host Jake Tapper also questioned Whitmer on if she believes that children should have access to TikTok.

The governor expressed her concern regarding social media, how it is curated, and how it can impact individuals.

“We need to have some Congressional measures taken to ensure that there is some integrity in it.”

Whitmer added that it is the adult’s responsibility to educate their children that TikTok is not the avenue for a “robust offering of information.”