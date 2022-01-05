Gov. Whitmer tests negative after COVID scare with husband

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer shared on her Twitter Wednesday that she has tested negative for COVID-19 on a PCR test after her husband Marc Mallory tested positive for the virus.

Whitmer was isolating from her husband at their home on Tuesday after he tested positive on a rpid at-home test.

Both Whitmer and the first gentlemen are fully vaccinated and have gotten a booster shot.

Whitmer made the announcement that she was negative in a video she posted to Twitter.

“I know the rise in cases has caused disruption for many Michigan families after we were all looking forward to a calmer holiday season this year,” Whitmer said in the video. “Please know, we will get through it.”

Whitmer said her husband is only suffering from mild, cold-like symptoms right now.

She also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t yet.

“This new variant is so contagious and boosters are keeping many Michiganders out of the hospital,” Whitmer said. “Getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect yourself and your family and ease the burden on our hospitals.”