Gov. Whitmer to announce Michigan’s move toward renewable energy

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference on Thursday, to announce the state’s move toward renewable energy.

The governor will hold a news conference in Grand Ledge at 2:30 p.m. to make that announcement.

Whitmer will be joined by Garrick Rochow, CEO of Consumers Energy, Dick Peffley, General Manager of Lansing Board of Water and Light, and Director of the Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy, Liesl Clark.

The move for a cleaner environment comes on Earth Day, a nationally recognized day focused on preserving the planet.

Whitmer’s announcement comes just hours, after President Joe Biden met with leaders from 40 of the world’s most powerful countries, to build a global effort to curb climate change.

Meeting this moment is about more than preserving our planet,” Biden declared, speaking from a TV-style set for a virtual summit of 40 world leaders. “It’s about providing a better future for all of us,” he said, calling it “a moment of peril but a moment of opportunity.”

Biden said he was committing to cutting U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030. This is a striking difference from the previous four years when President Trump withdrew the US from global climate change efforts.

“The signs are unmistakable. the science is undeniable. the cost of inaction keeps mounting,” said Biden. “No nation can solve this crisis on its own, and this summit is a step on a path to a secure, prosperous, and sustainable future,” Biden said in a tweet minutes before the summit began.