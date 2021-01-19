WATCH: Gov. Whitmer to attend Biden-Harris Inauguration

Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –  Governor Gretchen Whitmer will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. 

The governor was also appointed to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. 

Recently, President-elect Biden nominated Governor Whitmer to serve as Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee. The governor has lead Michigan through the worst public health crisis in over a century all while taking decisive action to protect and provide relief for millions of Michiganders. 

She remains committed to working with the new Biden-Harris Administration to defeat COVID-19 once and for all and get the country and Michigan back to economic success. 

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” said Governor Whitmer. 

“I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.” 

