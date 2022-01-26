Gov. Whitmer to discuss vaccines, taxes in fourth State of the State

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her third State of the State Address. (Jan. 27, 2021)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address this evening at 7:00 p.m.

The address will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist said this year’s theme is “why people believe in Michigan.”

The governor’s office says during this address, she will share her vision for Michigan, and lay out new policy proposals that she says will put Michiganders first.

Topics of the the address reportedly include COVID-19, vaccinations, COVID-19 testing, electric vehicles and tripling the tax credit for low-to-moderate-income workers.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist also told 6 News that the Governor will be discussing a rollback on the pension and retirement tax.

“We also are working to make sure that working families will be able to have a higher tax refund through the working families tax credit,” said Gilchrist.

State officials will also pay tribute to the victims and families of the Oxford shooting with a painting by an Oxford student.

This is Whitmer’s fourth and final State of the State address in her first term. She is up for reelection this year.