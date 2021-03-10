Gov. Whitmer to give COVID-19 update one year after first cases found in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a coronavirus briefing in Lansing on Feb. 9, 2021. Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun can be seen in the background. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, on the one year anniversary of the first cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan.

On March 10th, 2020 just before 11 P.M. Governor Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun addressed the state for the first time, announcing the first two cases of the Coronavirus in Michigan. A virus that would go on to affect everyone, infecting and killing thousands.

As of Tuesday, 598,968 people in Michigan have tested positive for the virus, and 15,699 people died from complications of COVID-19.

Michigan is now also home to two variants of the virus, B.1.1.7 and B.1.351.

The first Michigan case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 was identified in a male child living in Jackson County by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories on Monday.

According to state officials, they’re now working to determine how the child contracted the South African variant of the virus, experts say.

B.1.351 shares some mutations with B.1.1.7. Cases caused by this variant were reported in the United States at the end of January 2021. B.1.351 is believed to be more contagious, but there has been no indication that it affects the clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating across the United States for months.

6 News spoke with Lansing Mayor, Andy Schor and President of Sparrow Hospital, Alan R. Vierlin who shared their thoughts on the ongoing battle with COVID-19.

“I don’t think any of us thought it would last this long,” said Schor.

“This was the most emotional thing we’ve ever been through. The most scientifically challenging thing we’ve ever seen,” said Vierling.