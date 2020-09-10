WATCH – Gov. Whitmer holds live COVID-19 briefing this morning

Watch the livestream below:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is updating the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The governor is holding a live news briefing today at 10:00 a.m. and you can watch the livestream at wlns.com or on WLNS-TV 6.

Gov. Whitmer is joined by the state’s chief medical officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

On Wednesday Governor Whitmer clarified an executive order, saying that a face covering must be worn at all times by athletes training for, practicing for, or competing in an organized sport when the athlete cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance, except for occasional and fleeting moments.

Athletes are not required to wear a face-covering if they are swimming. Athletes competing in football, soccer, or volleyball, for example, are not able to maintain 6 feet of social distance as required and therefore would need to wear a facial covering.