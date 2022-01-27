Gov. Whitmer to hold post-State of the State events in Flint and Detroit

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday, Jan. 27, in Flint and Detroit, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will discuss her proposals with community members and local leaders to better reveal what they mean for Michiganders from the 2022 State of the State address.

In Flint, Governor Whitmer will be joined by Beverly Walker-Griffea, President of Mott Community College, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Congressman Dan Kildee and Amena Shukairy, Student at University of Michigan, Flint.

In Detroit, Governor Whitmer will be joined by Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus Hope, Mayor Duggan, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Tammy McCrory, MALBA McCrory Center.