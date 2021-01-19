Gov. Whitmer to hold virtual news conference to discuss Michigan budget, economy

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses education in Michigan during a Jan. 7, 2021, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is holding a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon to talk about Michigan`s economy.

The governor will be joined by State Budget Director David Massaron and State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks who will address getting the state back on track amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the last news conference addressing the pandemic, the governor and state health department announced plans to hopefully begin a restricted reopening of restaurants and indoor dining. They set a date for February 1st, as long as the case numbers keep trending in the right direction.