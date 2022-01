Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Detroit Branch NAACP’s 66th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at TCF Center in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to host a discussion with mental health advocates from the Traverse City region on Friday, Jan. 14.

The focus of the discussion will be directed towards policy, priorities and areas to address.

Whitmer is preparing for her 2022 State of the State address.

Later at 12 p.m. the governor will deliver a keynote speech and undergo a question and answer session with Senator Gary Peters at the 2022 Northern MI Policy Conference.