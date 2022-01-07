Gov. Whitmer to host virtual roundtable on new office of rural development

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Steelcase in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday, May 24, 2021. It was the first day Steelcase is having many of their employees back in the office since the coronavirus pandemic started, thanks to the new MIOSHA rules that changed today, allowing non-essential workers to come back to offices. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, Jan. 7, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be at a roundtable discussion with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

Whitmer will join Director Gary McDowell, Michigan Economic Corporation (MEDC) CEO Quentin Messer, local elected officials, economic leaders, educators and business leadership.

The discussion will be about the new Office of Rural Development.

Whitmer signed an executive directive establishing the Office of Rural Development within MDARD with primary interest on all rural matters and issuing guidance on urgent issues in rural Michigan.