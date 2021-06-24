Gov. Whitmer to invest $3.8 million in reemployment services

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Alongside the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) , Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a $3.8 million investment in the Michigan Works! network, which will give reemployment services for Michiganders needing to return to work.

With the funding, support services will be given to claimants of the Unemployment Insurance Agency, who are most likely to run out of their unemployment insurance benefits. The support comes through the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA), which uses a variety of things to help those receiving unemployment benefits return to work quickly.

Last year, more than 13,000 claimants participated in the RESEA program.

This $3.8 million investment is yet another boost to the hardworking people of Michigan as we emerge from the pandemic. We are focused on getting things done that will make a difference in people’s lives right now – that includes supporting Michiganders with the services and support they need to get back to work with better jobs and bigger paychecks.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment program has a proven track record of helping unemployed Michiganders return to work quicker. Helping workers who are struggling to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic is essential – at the same time, we are helping Michigan employers get the talent they need to grow and thrive.” Susan Corbin, LEO Director

RESEA services provide increased career support and guidance to unemployment insurance claimants, resulting in quicker transitions back to employment. Many RESEA customers also choose to enroll in postsecondary education with financial support from Michigan Works!.” Jennifer Llewellyn, Director, Oakland County Michigan Works!

Those who wish to receive the reemployment services must be referred by the UIA. For more information, visit RESEA and individualized reemployment services, or call the nearest Michigan Works! Service Center at (800) 285-WORKS (9675).