DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the Associated Press, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will continue to represent Michigan after beating out her challenger Republican candidate Tudor Dixon in Tuesday’s midterm election.

The governor will hold a victory speech at Motor City Casino located in Detroit on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join her.

As more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.