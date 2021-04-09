Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update Friday morning

FILE- This March 2, 2021 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Whitmer on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, doubled Michigan’s daily COVID-19 vaccination goal to 100,000 shots. She cited continuous week-over-week increases in vaccine allotments the state is receiving and an expanded number of providers who can administer doses. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Friday Morning Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and State Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will hold a news conference, to provide and update on the state fight against COVID-19.

That news conference will begin at 10 A.M.

This is the governor’s first news conference in several weeks, and comes as Michigan’s surge in Coronavirus cases has become the largest in the country.

Earlier this week, Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Michigan now has the poorest coronavirus metrics in the nation, ranking no. 1 among states for number of cases, case rate, hospitalizations and ICU utilization.

The state’s case rate has been on the rise for six weeks and has increased 375% since the Feb. 19 low. The rate jumped about 50% in the last week alone. The seven-day average of the test positivity rate is 16.5%, more than five times the 3% threshold that public health officials look for to show the spread of the virus is controlled.

People age 20-39 are seeing the highest rates, though the 10-19 age range is also seeing an all-time high. The rates are lower among those older than 70, who are more likely to be vaccinated.

Thursday Michigan reported 7,819 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 73 related deaths as the state’s third surge continues.

Of the deaths announced Thursday, 43 were discovered during a review of death certificates to count any that had not already been reported to the state. These checks are conducted three times per week.

In all, Michigan has now had 723,297 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and 16,400 related deaths.

Despite her lack of televised news conference, the governor did answer 6 News questions about the surge on Wednesday this week, while touring a bridge in the Lansing area.