Gov. Whitmer to serve as Presidential Inaugural Committee Co-Chair

WASHINGTON, Mich. (WLNS)–Today, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced Co-Chairs for the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Other Co-Charis include:

Rep. James E. Clyburn (Chair)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Mayor Eric Garcetti

Rep. Cedric Richmond

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

“Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans. These leaders reflect the strength, spirit, and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country. We are proud of their support and know they will help plan an inauguration that will reflect our nation’s shared values,” said President-elect Joe Biden.

The Chair and Co-Chairs all offered statements about their roles and the inauguration:

“I am humbled to become a part of the inauguration for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as a Co-Chair. This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris Administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery, and unite all Americans. While we are going to focus on keeping people safe this year, we will make sure Americans have the opportunity to celebrate this pivotal moment for our country,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.



“This will be one of the most important inaugurations in America’s history as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn-in as our next President and Vice President of the United States and prepare to tackle the great crises and challenges facing our country. I am proud to be a part of this history as Chair of their Presidential Inaugural Committee. The peaceful transfer of power surrounding the inauguration is a bedrock of American democracy that represents our nation’s highest ideals. This inauguration will show the country and the world something I have always known: we know Joe, and Joe knows us,” said House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn.



“I am honored to join the Presidential Inaugural Committee as a Co-Chair to help organize a historic inauguration for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris that will engage Americans in every corner of the country and keep people safe. This inauguration will mark a turning point for Americans to unite and start building back better together, for generations to come. As we grapple with threats to our health, livelihoods and climate, this is a time for Americans to come together, work together and move forward together,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.



“It is my deep honor to become a Co-Chair for the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. This inauguration will mark the day we begin to restore the soul of the nation and leaders who will showcase America’s honor, decency, and strength. While this year’s inaugural events will look different, we are going to keep everybody safe and empower Americans all across the country to celebrate this historic moment,” said Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond.



“Delaware sent Joe Biden to the Senate 48 years ago and now America is sending him to the White House. I am proud to serve as Co-Chair on the Presidential Inaugural Committee for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as we create an inauguration that keeps people safe and allows Americans across the country to participate in this part of history. As our country faces significant challenges, I know this inauguration will reflect President-elect Biden’s profound empathy for others, commitment to uniting the country, and relentless optimism for our future,” said Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.



The Co-Chairs will help guide PIC through the planning and organizing of historic inaugural activities that will prioritize keeping people safe while engaging Americans across the country.