Gov. Whitmer to sign bills focused on helping veterans continue building their careers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a bill signing ceremony supporters say will make it easier for military members and their families to get skilled jobs here in Michigan.

For example, House Bill 4377 allows active-duty service members or veterans, or their dependents, to meet professional licensing standards in Michigan if they hold a license issued by another state that meets or exceeds the standards in Michigan.

Wednesday’s ceremony will be held at the Michigan Vietnam Veterans Memorial, outside the Hall of Justice at 1 P.M.