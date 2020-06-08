Gov. Whitmer tours Midland flood area, volunteers at food donation center

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On the same day that the Midland County Road Commission is asking for $27 million in federal aid to repair or replace flood-damaged roads, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to tour the area this afternoon.

6 News is expecting to carry her comments live online at 2:15 p.m.

Flooding on May 19-20 damaged or destroyed nearly 130 sections of roads and bridges in Midland County, according to the road commission.

Many have already been repaired or replaced but some are still closed.

According to our media partners at MLive, the road commission is applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid and other sources of federal funding to pay for the $27 million in road repairs.

The funding request is split between roads and bridges depending on the level of repairs or replacement necessary. If approved, part of the funding will reimburse the road commission for the short-term repairs it has already completed.