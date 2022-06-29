LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with 13 other governors from across the nation, sent a letter to congressional leaders urging them to make the advanced premium tax credits permanent.

APTCs enacted under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

“Right now, working families in Michigan and across the country are facing rising costs on groceries, gas, and other everyday expenses,” said Governor Whitmer.

According to Whitmer, making the tax credit permanent would lower healthcare costs for around 270,000 Michiganders.

The letter states that healthcare is a right- not a privilege, and that making APTCs permanent would “prevent a disastrous erosion of health insurance coverage.”

Protecting and lowering healthcare costs are not the only benefits that would come to Michiganders.