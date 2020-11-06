Gov. Whitmer urges mask-wearing into winter months, step up to fight COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged Michiganders to wear a mask in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 as the state health department today recorded the 200,000th confirmed case of COVID-19.

“As we head into winter and the 2020-2021 flu season in Michigan, now is the time for our state to come together and fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and small business owners,” said Governor Whitmer.

“We have a common enemy, and it is COVID-19, not one another. This pandemic has ravaged our state. We are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. If we continue on the path we’re on, we could see 100 deaths every day by Christmas. And it’s not going away. Fighting this virus has always been a team sport – one that requires leaders from both sides of the aisle to work together to keep Michiganders safe.

Governor Whitmer recently called on Michigan’s legislative leaders to pass legislation requiring all Michiganders to wear masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor areas. She said if the legislature “is serious about fighting this virus and saving lives, they’ll start by passing the most important, life-saving rule of all: wear a mask.”

Governor Whitmer said the country still needs the president and Mitch McConnell to work across the aisle on a bipartisan relief package that includes more help for unemployed workers, more small business help for women and minority-owned businesses, and more money to safely reopen our schools.

Health officials from across the state echoed Governor Whitmer’s calls for Michiganders to mask up.

“As a nurse taking care of critically ill people with COVID, I am begging everyone to wear a mask to prevent the spread of this deadly disease,” said Jamie Brown, RN, a critical care nurse who is president of the Michigan Nurses Association.

“The Michigan Osteopathic Association has worked to protect public health in our state since 1898, and in the midst of this health crisis our message is clear: Michiganders can protect each other by taking these basic steps: wash hands, maintain social distance and wear a mask. As cases surge, it’s going to take these simple individual efforts to prevent further community spread,” said Dr. Jeffrey Postlewaite, DO, President of the Michigan Osteopathic Association.