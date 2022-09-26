EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer spent the morning with members of the Michigan National Guard at the Grand Ledge Armory.

She was there for a ceremony marking recent changes to the armory to make it more accessible and inclusive for women.

“By modernizing these facilities, we’re showing women and new moms in uniform that we’re serious about providing them comfortable, safe, and private spaces to use so that they can do their jobs more effectively,” Whitmer said.

Major General Paul D. Rogers also received the Legion of Merit.

This was for his exceptional service during one of the most challenging times in Michigan for his swift reaction and success during the COVID-19 pandemic, civil disturbances, and the Midland flood.