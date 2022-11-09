DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will serve the State of Michigan for the next four years.

“But best of all, we get to keep doing this work serving the public in our beautiful home state,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer thanked her supporters in Detroit and talked about other Dems who had victorious nights.

“People have reaffirmed that focusing on the fundamentals, building a Michigan where every person can get ahead, is what really matters more than ever,” said Whitmer.

The governor thanked the volunteers on her campaign and Michiganders who voted, especially Michigan State University and University of Michigan students, who waited for hours to vote.

Whitmer also made it clear what her re-election will mean for the future of Michiganders.

“We will continue growing our economy by competing for projects to make more cars, semi-conductors, and clean energy here in Michigan,” said Whitmer. “We will protect the great lakes for generations and make sure that every Michigander can pursue their potential from pre-school to post-secondary, and we’ll keep fighting hell to protect fundamental rights. We made huge strides yesterday.”

The governor also mentioned that she spoke with her challenger Tudor Dixon, who called to concede the race this morning.