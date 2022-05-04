LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is making her stance on abortion clear.

“For 49 years we’ve had the ability to make our own choices around our health and have full agency over our bodies,” said Governor Whitmer. “If the supreme court does what it looks like they are poised to do, overnight we will go from being a pro-choice state, where women have full access to health care to a state with one of the most extreme laws in the country.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’s prepared to use every tool at her disposal to fight for the right of women to choose.

“I invite people to join the fight. I know that there are men who support this. There are business leaders who support this. I know that there are republicans who support reproductive rights for women. We all need to be a part of this fight.”



Recent polls show that about 70% of people living in Michigan say choosing to have an abortion is a fundamental right. The governor is calling on the Michigan supreme court to pick up the case to fight back against the 1931 Michigan law that would ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. It’s a case she wants looked at immediately.

“I know a lot of people thought oh that’s never going to happen. And a lot of people thought when I filed the lawsuit that it’s not necessary, obviously in the last 36 hours we’ve seen how serious it is, and why this is necessary and why right now it is important for the court to take it up,” said Whitmer.

The Governor also said she supports a petition that would put the question on the November ballot.

“We think we have a high possibility on both fronts, but we’ve got to pursue both fronts because this is a dire moment in our country and certainly we are on the front lines of it right here in Michigan.”