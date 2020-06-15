Governor, groups hail Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ protection, but say “we still have a long way to go”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and groups that support equal protection for members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and questioning communities say they are happy about today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that gives them civil rights protections, but they say much more work needs to be done.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.

“Today, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court confirmed what we already know – that nobody deserves to lose their job because of who they are or how they identify,” she said in a statement. “This is good news for the countless LGBTQ+ Michiganders who have been fighting for equality for decades.

Whitmer also paid tribute to Aimee Stevens, a Michigan woman who was at the center of one of the cases decided by the court.

Aimee Stephens lost her job as a funeral director in the Detroit area after she revealed to her boss that she had struggled with gender most of her life and had, at long last, “decided to become the person that my mind already is.” Stephens told funeral home owner Thomas Rost that following a vacation, she would report to work wearing a conservative skirt suit or dress that Rost required for women who worked at his three funeral homes. Rost fired Stephens.

She died last month. Whitmer called her “a brave Michigander who fought for transgender rights until the day she died.”

“In honor of Aimee, take today to celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s continue fighting to ensure equality for all Michiganders,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer referred to a petition drive in Michigan to make the same LGBTQ community have protection under the state’s civil rights laws.

The head of Equality Michigan, one of the state’s leading groups that supports the LGBTQ community, made the same points.

“This historic decision says that LGBTQ people are, and should be, protected from discrimination under federal law. But our work is not finished.” said executive director Erin Knott in a statement. “There are still critical gaps in our federal non-discrimination laws and the laws of Michigan for LGBTQ people, despite this ruling. While LGBTQ people now have legal protection from discrimination at work, we still have a long way to go.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters also supported the ruling.