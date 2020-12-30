Governor lowers Michigan flags in honor of Wayne County Sheriff

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan flags be lowered, to coincide with the funeral of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who died of COVID-19 earlier this month.

“Benny Napoleon was a special guy,” Governor Whitmer said. “His warm smile, eager hand and honest heart was rooted in his faith in God, faith in his fellow man or woman, and faith in doing the right thing. He was a true community leader who always saw the good in situations, and he encouraged others to do the same. As we lower the flags today in Benny’s honor, my thoughts are with his family and the entire Wayne County Sheriff’s office.”

Napoleon spent week in the hospital battling the virus, he passed away on December, 17th.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who defeated Napoleon for mayor in 2013, says he can’t think of a local leader “more loved and admired than Benny.”

The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes regarding the passing of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon: