Governor Whitmer reacts to bipartisan budget that passed today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Steelcase in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday, May 24, 2021. It was the first day Steelcase is having many of their employees back in the office since the coronavirus pandemic started, thanks to the new MIOSHA rules that changed today, allowing non-essential workers to come back to offices. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacts to bipartisan budget that passed today that invests in families, communities and small businesses.

Whitmer plans to sign the bipartisan budget into law before Fiscal Year 2022 begins on October 1.

“Today, we came together to get things done for Michigan’s families, communities, and small businesses. I’ve always said that I will work with anyone who wants to put Michiganders first. I am grateful to the legislature for working with me to deliver real change that will make a difference in people’s lives. Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Some of the funds from the budget are being used to fix nearly 100 crumbling bridges across Michigan.

Other funds went towards expanding no or low-cost child care to 105,000 additional children.

Money also went towards replacing lead service lines in Benton Harbor and beyond. This aided repairing dams, addressing PFAS, clean up contaminated sites and more.

“We also put $500 million into Michigan’s rainy day fund, which is the largest one-time deposit in state history,” Whitmer said. “These dollars help ensure that Michigan is prepared for any future public health or economic crises.”