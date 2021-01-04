Governor signs plan memorializing fallen Jackson-area service member

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Hanover, Mich. (WLNS) — A proposal from state Rep. Julie Alexander, of Hanover, honoring a local military hero in the Jackson community was recently signed into law.

A portion of M-60 in Jackson County from Fairway Drive to Emerson Road will be known as the “Sergeant Matthew R. Soper Memorial Highway” after House Bill 5570 was recently signed by the governor. Sgt. Soper died of wounds sustained from an improvised explosive device in Bayji, Iraq on June 6, 2007.

A Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, Sgt. Soper was just 25 years old and had served one tour in Iraq before being called up again in June 2006.

“This tribute recognizes the sacrifice Sgt. Soper made for his fellow community members and his country,” said Alexander. “Our military heroes put their lives on the line to keep our country safe while protecting American freedoms and ideals. This memorial is the least we can do to show our gratitude for the bravery and service of Sgt. Soper.”

In June, Alexander was joined in testimony before the House Transportation Committee by Soper’s sister, Amy Ciokajlo, who offered touching comments about what the tribute would mean for her family and the Jackson community.

HB 5570 had been approved by both the House and Senate with overwhelming support before reaching the governor’s desk.