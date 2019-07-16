Governor to Portland: No funds for February floods

The Whitmer administration has declined a request from the City of Portland and Ionia County for help paying for damages caused by massive flooding in February.

Of the $105,316.00 requested by the County, approximately $100,00.00 of that amount was related to damages in Portland.

According to a release from City Manager Tutt Gorman, the City’s total loss from the floods was over $200,00.00.

Insurance covered some of those damages but city officials argued that funds should have come from the state, based on past experiences.

The City is clearly disappointed with the decision and will take the necessary steps to request reconsideration and advocate accordingly. Portland City Manager Tutt Gorman

Below is the letter sent to the city detailing the decision to deny disaster relief.