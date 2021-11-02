Governor Whitmer Appeals FEMA Denial for Public Assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state of Michigan is appealing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial to activate the Public Assistance Program for Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

This appeal was made following major rainfall and flooding across southeast Michigan in late June that damaged infrastructure and private property.

“I am going to fight for every available dollar to help communities across Michigan that were impacted by these historic storms. This federal assistance is still critically needed to support the recovery of public entities in Ionia, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties. We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure they get that much-needed assistance.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

Federal and local officials are to confirm the extent of the damage in Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.

If the Public Assistance Program is activated, local governments impacted by the storms in Ionia, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties would be capable of receiving grants to assist with the response and recovery costs.

The grants would assist with debris removal, fixing roads, bridges, and public buildings and damages to public utilities.