Governor Whitmer appoints 14 to Council on Climate Solutions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Whitmer announced 14 appointments to the new Council on Climate Solutions.

“Since taking office, I have been focused on addressing the issues that are facing Michiganders. In the case of climate change, the science is clear. Climate change is directly impacting our public health, our environment, our economy, and our families,” said Governor Whitmer.

Back in September, Governor Whitmer announced the MI Healthy Climate Plan, a plan that will protect Michiganders’ public health and the environment and help develop new clean energy jobs by putting Michigan on a path towards becoming fully carbon-neutral by 2050.

“I fully believe that these appointees will help us fully implement the MI Healthy Climate Plan and will be laser-focused when it comes to combating the direct threat of climate change,” Governor Whitmer said.

In September 2020, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-182 creating the Council on Climate Solutions. The Council acts in an advisory capacity to Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to formulate and oversee the implementation of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, which will serve as the action plan for this state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition toward economy-wide carbon neutrality.

The Council will include EGLE Director Liesl Clark, who will serve as Chair, the directors of the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development, Labor and Economic Opportunity, Natural Resources, Transportation, and Health and Human Services, the chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission, the State Treasurer, and the CEO of MEDC, or their designees from within their respective departments and agencies.

“In Michigan, we know that climate solutions are mobility solutions and mobility solutions are climate solutions. As the state that put the world on wheels, what we do on climate matters,” said Liesl Eichler Clark, Director of EGLE. “Future generations of Michiganders are counting on us to get this right. Governor Whitmer has included appointees to the Council on Climate Solutions that bring unique backgrounds and voices on these issues from across the board. Everyone should have a seat at the table as we work to combat climate change while protecting public health and supporting clean energy jobs.”

Governor Whitmer has appointed the following 14 residents of this state who represent the range of sectors, experiences, and expertise relevant to this issue:

W. Frank Beaver, of Manistee, is the director of the natural resources department for the Littler River Band of Ottawa Indians. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Michigan Technological University. Mr. Beaver is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2024.

Mary F. Draves, of Midland, is the chief sustainability officer and vice president of environmental health and safety and sustainability for the Dow Chemical Company. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master of Science in Technological Processes from Saginaw Valley State University. Mrs. Draves is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2022.

Kerry Duggan, of Detroit, is the founder and principal of SustainabiliD. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies from the University of Vermont and a Master of Science in Natural Resource Policy & Behavior from the University of Michigan. Ms. Duggan is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2025.

James C. Harrison, II, of Port Huron, is the director of renewable energy for Utility Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO. He serves as the Utility Workers Union of America delegate on the BlueGreen Alliance National Steering Committee. Mr. Harrison is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2022.

Brandon J. Hofmeister, of Ann Arbor, is the senior vice president of governmental, regulatory, and public affairs for Consumers Energy. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Harvard College and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. Mr. Hofmeister is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2023.

Marnese K. Jackson, of Pontiac, is co-director of Fresh Energy – Midwest Building Decarbonization Coalition. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations and African American Studies from Eastern Michigan University and a Master of Arts in Social Justice from Marygrove College. Ms. Jackson is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2024.

Phyllis D. Meadows, Ph.D., of Ann Arbor, is a senior fellow in health programming for The Kresge Foundation. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Oakland University, and a Master of Science in Health Nursing and PhD. in Sociology from Wayne State University. Dr. Meadows is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2023.

Jonathan T. Overpeck, Ph.D., of Ann Arbor, is the Samuel A. Graham Dean and Williams B. Stapp Collegiate Professor of Environmental Education at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geology from Hamilton College and a Master of Science and Ph.D. in Geological Sciences from Brown University. Dr. Overpeck is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2025.

Tanya Paslawski, of East Lansing, is the director of strategic initiatives at the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council and a senior consultant with 5 Lakes Energy. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Oakland University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Michigan State University College of Law. Ms. Paslawski is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2025.

Cynthia Render-Williams, of Farmington Hills, is the global director of sustainability, homologation, and compliance for Ford Motor Company. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Detroit Mercy. Mrs. Render-Williams is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2024.

Phillip D. Roos, of Ann Arbor, is the CEO of Great Lakes GrowthWorks, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University. Mr. Roos is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2025.

Derrell E. Slaughter, of Lansing, is the Michigan clean energy advocate for the Natural Resource Defense Council and an Ingham County Commissioner. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Policy from Michigan State University. Mr. Slaughter is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2022.

Samuel Stolper, Ph.D., of Detroit, is an assistant professor for the University of Michigan School for Environmental and Sustainability. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Brown University and a Ph.D. in Public Policy from Harvard University. Dr. Stolper is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2023.

Ronald Voglewede, of Saint Joseph, is the chief sustainability officer and director of global sustainability for Whirlpool Corporation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. Mr. Voglewede is appointed for a term commencing February 3, 2021 and expiring February 3, 2024.

In addition to the appointed members, the Council will establish liaisons to other related Councils and advisory workgroups to assist in performing its duties and responsibilities. The following individuals will serve as Council liaisons and Chairs for the advisory workgroups:

Cory Connolly, of Detroit, is the vice president of policy for the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council and the project manager for the Michigan Clean Energy Leaders Project. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Michigan State University. Mr. Connolly will serve as the liaison to the Michigan Council on Future Mobility and Electrification.

Justin Onwenu, of Detroit, is the health communities and environmental justice program organizer for the Sierra Club. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Health and Policy from Rice University. Mr. Onwenu will serve as the liaison to the Michigan Advisory Council on Environmental Justice.

Charlotte Jameson, of Ann Arbor, is the program director for legislative affairs, energy, and drinking water for the Michigan Environmental Council. She holds a Bachelor of arts in Political Science from the University of Chicago and a Master of Science in Environmental Policy and Planning from the University of Michigan. Ms. Jameson will serve as the Co-Chair of the Buildings and Housing Workgroup alongside the member from the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Douglas Jester, of East Lansing, is a partner with 5 Lakes Energy. He holds a Bachelor of Integrated Studies from New Mexico State University and Master of Science degrees in Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences and Statistics and Operations Research from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. Mr. Jester will serve as the Co-Chair of the Energy Production, Transmission, Distribution, and Storage Workgroup alongside the member from the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Charles J. Griffith, of Ann Arbor, is the director of the climate and energy program for the Ecology Center. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Policy from the University of Colorado. Mr. Griffith will serve as the Co-Chair of the Transportation and Mobility Workgroup alongside the member from the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

Steven Holty, of Midland, is the sustainability team leader with Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Northwood University. Mr. Holty will serve as the Co-Chair of the Energy Intensive Industries Workgroup alongside the member from the member from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Lauren T. Cooper, of Lansing, is the director of the forest carbon and climate program at the Michigan State University College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Wayne State University and a Master of Science in Natural Resource Policy and Planning and a Master of Urban Planning from the University of Michigan. Ms. Cooper will serve as Co-Chair of the Natural Working Lands Workgroup and Forest Products alongside the member from the Department of Natural Resources.

More information on the council and how to get involved in the development of the MI Healthy Climate Plan through workgroups can be found here.