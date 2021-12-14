Governor Whitmer calls for a special election to fill three vacant house seats

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Detroit Branch NAACP’s 66th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at TCF Center in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calling for a special election to fill three vacant seats in the Michigan House of Representatives.

The reason for the vacancies is the election of Representatives Douglas Wozniak and Mark Huizenga, who previously represented the 36th and 74th Districts, to the Michigan State Senate and the passing of Representative Andrea Schroeder, who represented the 43rd District.

“The Department of State stands ready to work with local and county election officials to implement the special elections this Spring. Filling these partial terms before districts change will assist election officials in an orderly redistricting process and 2022 election cycle.” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The primary election to fill the vacancies will be held on March 1, 2022, and the general election will be held on May 3, 2022.