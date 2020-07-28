Governor Whitmer calls on Trump and Congress to pass recovery plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer once again called on the Trump Administration and Congress to work on a bipartisan recovery package that includes support for state governments, frontline workers, and small business owners.

The governor was joined by Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, State Budget Office Director Chris Kolb, Detroit Regional Chamber President and CEO Sandy Baruah, and Paola Mendivil, co-owner of El Granjero Mexican Grill in Grand Rapids.

