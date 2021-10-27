Governor Whitmer declares Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 as Rivalry Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is also a Michigan State University alumna, has officially declared Oct. 25 through Oct. 31 as Rivalry Week, in honor of this Saturday’s game between the undefeated Michigan State University Spartans and the undefeated University of Michigan Wolverines.

Although Whitmer supports her two children who are Wolverines, she still roots for her school on gameday.

“Watching the Spartans and Wolverines battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy is one of our state’s greatest traditions. Whether you dress in green and white or root for the maize and blue, we can all agree that this has been an exciting year for football. Unfortunately, University of Michigan’s undefeated streak will come to an end this Saturday in The Woodshed. I can’t wait to cheer on the Spartans! Tuck Comin’. Go green!” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

Saturday’s football game begins at noon and will be held at the Spartan stadium. This marks the 114th meeting between the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Michigan Wolverines. Although Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 71-37-5, Michigan State has won nine of the last 13 games.