Governor Whitmer declares this Saturday as “M” day in support of the University of Michigan Wolverines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared Saturday, Nov. 27 as “M” Day in Michigan. That day is the big face off between the University of Michigan (U of M) Wolverines and Ohio State University Buckeye’s. She is rooting for the Wolverines to support her two students at U of M.

“The best thing about having two phenomenal football teams in Michigan is that it gives us two opportunities to beat that team down south. Whether you’re a Spartan or a Wolverine, our houses are united this weekend as we take on the Buckeyes. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue, Beat Ohio!” Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On Saturday at noon, the Wolverines will face up against the Buckeyes for the 117th meeting of “The Game.” Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 58–51–6, with Ohio State vacating one game in 2010.