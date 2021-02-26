Governor Whitmer extends Michigan’s liquor license renewals from April 30 to July 30

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced a three-month extension for liquor licensees to renew their 2021 licenses.

The annual license renewal expiration date will be extended from April 30 to July 30 this year to help licensees who have been impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing additional time to renew their licenses.

The governor’s action will be implemented by an administrative order issued by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC). The license renewal extension will benefit approximately 19,000 licensees.

“Our bar and restaurant owners have made incredible sacrifices during this pandemic and they should not have the additional stress about renewing their liquor license by April 30 this year,” said Whitmer. “We want to ease the burden by extending the customary deadline so they can focus on getting back to business. My administration has also secured crucial support for these businesses through a bipartisan supplemental budget that I signed to provide greater financial relief for small business owners in our hospitality industry.”

Licensees are strongly encouraged to renew their license online to ensure timely processing of their renewal application and avoid any potential delays with mailing their renewed license. Licensees do not have to wait to renew their licenses.

Licensees may renew their license(s) when it originally expires or at any time before the extended due date of July 30.

“This extension will allow staff from the MLCC Licensing Division to work with those licensees who need the extra time to renew,” said Orlene Hawks, director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) where the MLCC is housed. “Those who still wish to renew immediately will have the opportunity to do so, but this new deadline will also give our licensees the flexibility to wait a few months to renew their license.”

Licensees are encouraged to visit the MLCC website often for updated information at www.michigan.gov/lcc. The MLCC Licensing Division appreciates licensees’ timely renewal and is working to ensure that this year’s renewal goes smoothly.

“The Commission is pleased to implement Governor Whitmer’s action. This extension is a big step toward getting our bar and restaurant owners back to a new normal as quickly as possible,” said MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi. “Licensees in the hospitality industry across the state won’t have to worry about losing their license over the summer months, which typically is a busy time for them.”

Licensees are reminded that failure to renew and receive an updated license may result in violations and/or automatic termination of the license.

For more information on the coronavirus / COVID-19 state of emergency, please visit the State of Michigan’s coronavirus website at: www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.